Summit Wealth Group, a Colorado Springs-based wealth management firm led by Ross Haycock, CFP, AIF, CKA has been recognized by Inc. Magazine, making its list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private firms in the country. Summit made the list by posting 65% growth over the last three years. This is the second time Summit has made this list, having reached it in 2017 as well.
The Inc. Magazine list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the country’s independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“This signal of our growth is very important to us for a couple of reasons,” said Summit Wealth Group CEO Randy Morris. “First, it is a validation of the trust that our clients have placed in us. Secondly, it is evidence of the strength of our team and their commitment to place the needs of our clients first. As we help our clients navigate the path to a better, more secure future, we appreciate their trust and confidence. It’s what has enabled us to reach this distinction with Inc. Magazine.”
Summit Wealth Group is located at 13710 Struthers Road, Suite 115, in Colorado Springs. Find them online at summitwealthgroup.com.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent