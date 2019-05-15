The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
CODE WIZARD LAUNCHES, WITH SUMMER CAMPS STARTING IN JUNE
Code Wizards, a new business that teaches coding and programming to children, is opening later this month and is taking enrollments for summer camps that begin June 3. Code Wizards is also offering The Academy, with ongoing year-round programs.
“We’ve been seeing a need for computer science education for awhile now,” said Chris Rigdon, owner of Code Wizards, along with his wife Misty. “So we created a vibrant place where kids can learn these valuable skills while having fun and making new friends.”
Before starting the classes, children can go online and get sorted into one of three Code Wizards Houses — Caragore, Dragonfang or Fishorne. They will work on projects and collaborate with other members of their house. They’ll also learn at their own pace and advance through 10 stages, from novice to Code Wizard.
Summer Camps are one week each, running throughout the summer. Camp topics include Minecraft, Intro to Robotics, Circuits and Drone Camp, where each student will get their own drone to keep after the camp is finished.
“We want to provide families with a dynamic learning environment where students develop life-changing skills,” Misty Rigdon said. “We think coding and programming are important, no matter what career someone wants — teaching, nursing, science, law enforcement, building — because knowing how to use technology gives someone a real advantage.”
Code Wizards is located at 11681 Voyager Parkway, Suite 120, in Colorado Springs.
For more information, visit CodeWizardsAcademy.com or call 418-2811.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent