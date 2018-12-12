The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
BRIDGES COMMUNITY CARE JOINS JACKSON CREEK SENIOR LIVING AS HOME CARE PARTNER
Bridges Community Care has joined Jackson Creek Senior Living as the community’s home care partner. Jackson Creek, Monument’s newest senior living community, offers independent living, assisted living and memory care with an emphasis on health and wellness programs designed to help seniors live well and age well. Bridges Community Care will have an onsite presence at Jackson Creek to support the wellness programs and health care services available to residents.
Health and wellness amenities at Jackson Creek Senior Living include exercise and therapy spaces with fitness equipment; community walking paths; onsite medical and professional clinics; a massage room; wellness programs and social activities; nursing staff available 24/7; medication management and diabetes services.
Bridges Community Care will help meet a wide range of resident needs by providing additional services, including physical, speech and occupational therapies, home health care and medical social services.
Bridges Community Care is owned and operated by healthcare professionals with deep roots along Colorado’s Front Range. They operate offices in Denver, Wheat Ridge and Colorado Springs. To learn more, visit bridgescommunitycare.com.
For more information about Jackson Creek Senior living, call 725-6060 or visit jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
LA FORET WELCOMES NEW DIRECTOR OF TRANSFORMATIONAL PROGRAMS
Logan Bennett has joined the La Foret staff as director of transformational programs, a newly-created position that embodies “a joint collaboration of La Foret and the Rocky Mountain Conference of the United Church of Christ to upbuild La Foret as a magnet center for progressive thought, learning and action throughout the Rocky Mountain Region and beyond,” according to a release issued last week.
Logan will oversee the RMC camping programs, previously overseen by Rev. Chris Gilmore. In addition, she will expand La Foret’s own programming, focusing on bringing top progressive scholars and theologians for engagement with people of the Conference and wider region, the release states.
“As the first Director of Transformational Programs at La Foret, I will be building on the successes of our past, and collaboratively creating the successes of the future. … In addition, I am very excited about the new, creative and forward-looking portion of this position: expanding the reach of La Foret in our mission to ‘provide sanctuary for persons to consider the transcendent issues of life.’ With that mission as a guide, I will be reaching out to more and more communities who will benefit from the use of this sanctuary,” Logan wrote in a statement.
Born and raised in Black Forest, Logan gained a bachelor’s degree in sociology at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, completed a Master’s of Divinity at Iliff School of Theology in Denver, and now lives in Lone Tree.
La Foret offers thanks to Gilmore, who will transition with Logan, for the work he has done for the Conference in the last two years.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent