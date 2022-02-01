MONUMENT • As the saying goes, wildfires are a matter of when, not if.
While municipalities and their neighboring districts on the Front Range continue to note the devastation sustained by the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder County, more organizations have revamped attempts to educate residents and neighborhoods about wildfire mitigation. One such event was a Jan. 19 Wildfire Town Hall held virtually. It was originally scheduled to take place at the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church in Monument, but because of inclement weather, was hosted on the Zoom virtual meeting platform.
The town hall was hosted jointly by local fire and forestry authorities including the Colorado State Forest Service, Woodmoor Improvement Association, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protect District/Wescott Fire Protection District, and others.
David Root of CSFS said the online event had 100 people watching and another 35-40 watching on Facebook. Lisa Hatfield with the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church Emergency Preparedness Group said they had another 150 views of the online meeting from their social networking platforms.
“To get that sort of attendance for a wildfire program on a January evening during a storm shows how concerned people in the area are,” Root said. “Nearly 300 attendees would be spectacular if we did a mitigation program in July when it was hot and dry.”
Root said one of his hopes for the event was to give people who have been worried for a long time, or landowners just developing mitigation awareness, the realization that they are not alone. The end result he hopes would be a large cooperative wildfire regional mitigation effort, he said.
“Taking on a mitigation project in your own yard or in your community can seem overwhelming, especially if you think you are the only one trying,” Root said. “In fact, there is a lot of work going on, done by a lot of people. Unless you are in the wildfire mitigation loop, it isn’t always obvious. I think those of us in the loop need to do a better job of showing off what is being done.”
During the meeting, Root noted the example from the Marshall Fire was that a structure doesn’t have to be located in a wooded area to be at risk of being damaged by a wildfire, a term which foresters now use instead of “forest fire,” he said. There are a number of fuels of which could burn a house down or ruin a neighborhood. Root said grass is one of the most dangerous fuels out there because it is volatile and can spread quickly with wind as a factor, Root said.
He said a good start to fire mitigation would be to mow grass at least 30 feet around a home.
Fitzer and juniper bushes are also extremely flammable, he said, and having them against a structure’s foundation is a mistake. Wood chip mulch against the foundation is also a landscaping mistake as far as fire mitigation goes, Root said.
“We want people to become aware of the little manmade hazards around their home,” he said.
Root cited the Waldo Canyon Fire, which spread to destroy homes in the Mountain Shadows area of Colorado Springs in June and July 2012. Once the first couple of residential properties ignited in that fire, it was the heat and embers as a result from them which helped other Mountain Shadows properties be destroyed partially because of some of their landscaping hazards, he said.
One of the things that protects one’s home is a homeowner’s willingness to mitigate to a 100-foot perimeter of his or her property, Root said. This means that although a neighbor may not be taking their own precautions, one homeowner can still make a difference in protecting their property.
Root said those interested in mitigation measures they can make for their properties and to involve their neighbors for community-wide mitigation efforts may reach out to him or to Matthew Nelson of the Woodmoor Improvement Association.
Root also had some advice for those seeking grant, or cost share, funding opportunities for wildfire mitigation. He said state legislation recently added annually $8 million to one of the Forest Service’s programs, the Fuel/Forest Reduction Wildfire Reduction Mitigation. His advice was the larger the project to apply for cost share funding the better the chance it has to be selected. By homeowners getting their neighbors to include as much acreage as possible into the project, the better chance it has to be funded.
In addition, he said cost-share funds are usually announced two months prior to the application deadline, so having a project already put together and ready to be submitted when a grant opportunity comes forth is key.
“Now’s the time to be thinking about these projects and encouraging neighbors to work together,” Root said.
Jim Reid from the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management spoke about family preparedness, asking if families are ready to evacuate their homes with peace of mind if they were to receive an emergency text instructing them to do so at a moment’s notice. He said families should know exactly what they would be taking with them in this scenario. Also, having a set place to meet other family members who may not be home at the time is important. Knowing the different escape routes out of their neighborhoods and to meeting places should also be not only planned, but rehearsed Reid noted.
Reid also suggested having a backup communication plan is also helpful since some wildfires may or may not destroy cell phone towers.
Having an emergency go kit for the home is a key idea for preparedness. Such a kit should include changes of clothes, spare eyeglasses, prescription medications, food, and water as well things for pets. However, saving each other should be the priority, he said.
“We can replace stuff,” Reid said. “We can’t replace you.”
Reid suggested families in El Paso and Teller counties sign up for alerts for situational awareness at Peakalerts.org and download the Pikes Peak Prepared app, which includes a variety of preparedness checklists. However, he said everything starts with having the conversation with family members about a plan and practicing it. He said more information can be found at PPROEM.com.
Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Fire chief Andy Kovacs also spoke, asking for help from the community to aid these services in preparedness and preventative protection to properties. He said if there was one thing he hoped attendees and subsequent viewers took away from the event was the concept of “ember casting.” If a single ember from a vegetation fire winds its way inside a home and becomes established, there is a 90% chance the home will burn to the ground — which was what happened in the case of the Marshall Fire, he said.
Three main factors in a wildfire are topography, fuel and wind, or a combination thereof, Kovacs said. With 105 mph winds driving the Marshall Fire, the topography of the area was flat, leaving the wind to control the amount of the devastation, he said.
“We don’t have enough firefighters in Colorado to put out a fire that was driven like that,” Kovac said. “We lose sleep over the thought of having a wildfire in our community.”
Kovacs said the effort from area homeowners associations to mitigate vegetation and hazards in their neighborhoods has been phenomenal and those efforts need to continue.
To view the full wildfire mitigation town hall event, visit the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church’s channel on YouTube.com and search for the video “Town Hall: Wildfire is WHEN not IF.”