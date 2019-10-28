As expected, The Classical Academy girls romped to the Class 3A state cross country championship Saturday at the Norris-Penrose Events Center.
The Titans scored a minuscule 50 points among its top five runners. Faith Christian Academy was second with 88.
It was the second consecutive title for the Titans, and the state-record 12th in program history.
TCA’s top finisher was freshman Sawyer Wilson, who completed the 5K (3.1-mile) Bear Creek Park course in 18 minutes, 44.50 seconds. She crossed the finish line inside Norris-Penrose Stadium in second place behind Basalt’s Sierra Bower.
Rounding out the top 5 for TCA were sophomore Kennedy McDonald (5th), senior Rebecca Thompson (15th), senior Katryna Obergfell (18th) and sophomore Sophia Valentine (20th).
The TCA boys finished second with 89 points, 12 behind Frontier Academy.
TCA senior Mason Norman won the race for the third consecutive year, going away in 15:50.80. He finished 37 seconds ahead of SkyView Academy’s Owen Nolan.
Norman is expected to run in next month’s Nike Cross Nationals Southwest Regional in Casa Grande, Ariz. He was 13th at the event in 2018.
Norman’s older brother, Tanner, was a two-time state champion before embarking on a collegiate career.
TCA’s other top 5 finishers were sophomore Ryan Flaherty (21st), senior Adam Ambuul (24th), freshman Chandler Wilburn (25th) and sophomore Will Moore (30th).
In 4A, the Palmer Ridge boys finished fifth as a team with 185 points. The top four team were Niwot, Durango, Cheyenne Mountain and Air Academy.
Palmer Ridge’s top 5 were senior Hans Larson (13th overall), senior Aleksandr Solano, sophomore Colby Schultz, sophomore Lance Anderson and freshman Jake Bach.
The Lewis-Palmer boys finished 15th as a team. The Rangers’ top 5 were senior Patrick Jirele, senior John Morrison, junior Josiah Petak, sophomore Reid Smith, and junior Henry Taylor.
The top area runner in the 4A boys’ race was Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Erik LeRoux. He finished third (15:50.03).
In 4A girls, Palmer Ridge finished fifth, while Discovery Canyon and Lewis-Palmer came in 13th and 17th, respectively.
Niwot won the 4A girls race.
Palmer Ridge’s top 5 were freshman Jocelyn Millican (11th overall), junior Maren Busath, senior Annie Busath, sophomore Katie Wotta and sophomore Melanie Suater.
Discovery Canyon’s top 5 were junior Isabella Fife, senior Emma Barron, sophomore Emma Lindsey, junior Ellie Linnenburger and senior Abigail Braun.
Lewis-Palmer’s top 5 consisted of junior Aubrey Surage, sophomore Emma Thomas, freshman Hanna Strom and senior Haley Wood.