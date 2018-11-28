This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
18965 Hilltop Pines Path…………………....$222,500
1254 Timber Run Heights…………………..$247,500
16857 Buffalo Valley Path…………………...$349,300
17731 Leisure Lake Drive…………………..$388,100
15911 Lake Mist Drive……………………...$423,600
920 Flaming Tree Way……………………....$437,000
17631 Lake Side Drive……………………....$450,400
18720 Spring Valley Road…………………...$490,000
1235 Sanctuary Rim Drive…………………..$532,500
1230 Bowstring Road………………………..$550,000
1426 Catnap Lane…………………………....$656,100
1304 Old Cedar Cove………………………..$750,000
1436 Catnap Lane…………………………....$775,600
1510 Trumpeters Court……………………...$960,000
17315 Gwilym Court……………………...$1,125,000
80921
785 Diamond Rim Drive…………………….$312,000
1955 Volterra Way…………………………...$351,800
11528 Spectacular Bid Circle………………..$442,300
2057 Walnut Creek Court…………………..$642,100