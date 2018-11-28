neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

18965 Hilltop Pines Path…………………....$222,500

1254 Timber Run Heights…………………..$247,500

16857 Buffalo Valley Path…………………...$349,300

17731 Leisure Lake Drive…………………..$388,100

15911 Lake Mist Drive……………………...$423,600

920 Flaming Tree Way……………………....$437,000

17631 Lake Side Drive……………………....$450,400

18720 Spring Valley Road…………………...$490,000

1235 Sanctuary Rim Drive…………………..$532,500

1230 Bowstring Road………………………..$550,000

1426 Catnap Lane…………………………....$656,100

1304 Old Cedar Cove………………………..$750,000

1436 Catnap Lane…………………………....$775,600

1510 Trumpeters Court……………………...$960,000

17315 Gwilym Court……………………...$1,125,000

80921

785 Diamond Rim Drive…………………….$312,000

1955 Volterra Way…………………………...$351,800

11528 Spectacular Bid Circle………………..$442,300

2057 Walnut Creek Court…………………..$642,100

