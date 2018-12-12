This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 22–28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1709 Woodmoor Drive……...$249,900
890 South Park Drive………..$373,000
1745 Sandy Shore Lane……..$375,000
18320 Sloan Lane……………$395,000
18966 Spyglass Circle……….$400,000
16384 Woodward Terrace…...$489,000
19744 Lindenmere Drive…...$490,000
1395 Catnap Lane…………...$575,700
15872 Lake Mist Drive……...$598,500
1396 Catnap Lane…………...$694,700
80921
11311 Rill Point……………..$375,200
11277 Cold Creek View……..$377,900
443 Coyote Willow Drive…...$509,900
15810 Holbein Drive………..$560,000
668 Coyote Willow Drive…...$645,000
1192 Old North Gate Road….$655,000
1448 Yellow Tail Drive……....$668,000
2228 Rainbows End Point…$1,025,000