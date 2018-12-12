Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 22–28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1709 Woodmoor Drive……...$249,900

890 South Park Drive………..$373,000

1745 Sandy Shore Lane……..$375,000

18320 Sloan Lane……………$395,000

18966 Spyglass Circle……….$400,000

16384 Woodward Terrace…...$489,000

19744 Lindenmere Drive…...$490,000

1395 Catnap Lane…………...$575,700

15872 Lake Mist Drive……...$598,500

1396 Catnap Lane…………...$694,700

80921

11311 Rill Point……………..$375,200

11277 Cold Creek View……..$377,900

443 Coyote Willow Drive…...$509,900

15810 Holbein Drive………..$560,000

668 Coyote Willow Drive…...$645,000

1192 Old North Gate Road….$655,000

1448 Yellow Tail Drive……....$668,000

2228 Rainbows End Point…$1,025,000

