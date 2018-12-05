Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Oct. 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1263 Villa Grove…$229,000

19454 Lindenmere Drive…$409,900

15631 Lake Mist Drive…$428,500

241 Talus Road…$460,000

16372 Shadow Cat Place…$563,300

830 Winding Hills Road…$600,000

18475 Canterbury Drive…$629,000

1367 Eagle Claw Lane…$700,800

1376 Catnap Lane…$719,700

80921

11236 Modern Meadow Loop…$293,100

11224 Modern Meadow Loop…$337,700

11303 Rill Point…$352,200

11307 Rill Point…$357,300

2034 Volterra Way…$377,100

11260 Modern Meadow Loop…$386,100

11727 Spectacular Bid Circle…$414,900

1055 Tari Place…$425,000

180 Huntington Beach Drive…$437,500

888 Salmon Pond Way…$437,900

13336 Cedarville Way…$521,000

12434 Carmel Ridge Road…$622,000

13609 Kitty Joe Court…$819,500

