This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 5–11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
383 Raspberry Lane………………………….$235,000
1423 Yellow Granite Way…………………....$287,000
17703 Leisure Lake Drive…………………...$385,000
704 Lake Woodmoor Drive………………....$469,000
18220 Red Clover Lane……………………..$493,000
1520 Old Antlers Way……………………….$520,000
18120 Lakeview Lane………………………..$550,000
1365 Catnap Lane…………………………....$569,200
16344 Shadow Cat Place…………………….$579,700
16256 Thunder Cat Way…………………….$729,900
80921
11230 Modern Meadow Loop……………....$315,000
1945 Medici Lane…………………………....$347,700
249 Avocet Loop……………………………..$359,000
11422 Rill Point……………………………...$370,000
1641 Lily Lake Drive………………………...$399,900
13754 Paradise Villas Grove………………...$400,000
205 Sedona Drive…………………………….$478,000
901 Prickly Pear Place……………………….$490,000
12514 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………….$928,800