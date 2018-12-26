neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 5–11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

383 Raspberry Lane………………………….$235,000

1423 Yellow Granite Way…………………....$287,000

17703 Leisure Lake Drive…………………...$385,000

704 Lake Woodmoor Drive………………....$469,000

18220 Red Clover Lane……………………..$493,000

1520 Old Antlers Way……………………….$520,000

18120 Lakeview Lane………………………..$550,000

1365 Catnap Lane…………………………....$569,200

16344 Shadow Cat Place…………………….$579,700

16256 Thunder Cat Way…………………….$729,900

80921

11230 Modern Meadow Loop……………....$315,000

1945 Medici Lane…………………………....$347,700

249 Avocet Loop……………………………..$359,000

11422 Rill Point……………………………...$370,000

1641 Lily Lake Drive………………………...$399,900

13754 Paradise Villas Grove………………...$400,000

205 Sedona Drive…………………………….$478,000

901 Prickly Pear Place……………………….$490,000

12514 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………….$928,800

