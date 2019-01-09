Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 19-25, 2018. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

4675 Limestone Road………………………..…………………………........$379,000

17718 Leisure Lake Drive…………………...…………………………........$394,100

16496 Woodward Terrace…………………...…………………………….....$517,200

545 Silhouette Way…………………………..…………………………........$525,000

17353 Leisure Lake Drive…………………..………………………….........$534,900

1317 Eagle Claw Lane……………………….…………………………........$782,500

18690 Thunderbird Trail…………………....…………………………….....$797,500

80921

1958 Medici Lane…………………………....…………………………........$313,000

1939 Volterra Way…………………………...…………………………........$343,000

415 Mountain Brush Heights……………….…………………………….....$359,900

895 Pistol River Way………………………..………………………….........$377,500

1921 Medici Lane…………………………....…………………………........$382,200

455 Mountain Brush Heights……………….………………………….........$389,900

12960 Penfold Drive………………………...…………………………….....$465,000

15030 Jessie Drive…………………………...…………………………….....$527,000

12335 Woodmont Drive…………………….…………………………….....$540,000

