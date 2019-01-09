This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 19-25, 2018. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
4675 Limestone Road………………………..…………………………........$379,000
17718 Leisure Lake Drive…………………...…………………………........$394,100
16496 Woodward Terrace…………………...…………………………….....$517,200
545 Silhouette Way…………………………..…………………………........$525,000
17353 Leisure Lake Drive…………………..………………………….........$534,900
1317 Eagle Claw Lane……………………….…………………………........$782,500
18690 Thunderbird Trail…………………....…………………………….....$797,500
80921
1958 Medici Lane…………………………....…………………………........$313,000
1939 Volterra Way…………………………...…………………………........$343,000
415 Mountain Brush Heights……………….…………………………….....$359,900
895 Pistol River Way………………………..………………………….........$377,500
1921 Medici Lane…………………………....…………………………........$382,200
455 Mountain Brush Heights……………….………………………….........$389,900
12960 Penfold Drive………………………...…………………………….....$465,000
15030 Jessie Drive…………………………...…………………………….....$527,000
12335 Woodmont Drive…………………….…………………………….....$540,000