This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 26–Dec. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1329 Walters Point…………………………..$240,000

1047 Walters Point…………………………..$274,000

19215 Spring Valley Road…………………...$360,000

15811 Lake Mist Drive……………………...$377,800

15750 Dawson Creek Drive………………....$405,000

288 Candletree Circle……………………….$410,000

17585 Chipped Arrow Way………………….$450,000

2524 Lakes Edge Drive……………………...$483,900

19834 Lindenmere Drive…………………....$489,900

19956 Alexandria Drive……………………...$590,000

16386 Shadow Cat Place…………………….$643,800

1575 Outrider Way…………………………..$650,000

16454 Dancing Bear Lane…………………...$743,600

80921

11266 Modern Meadow Loop……………....$308,100

11229 Modern Meadow Loop……………....$317,900

1923 Volterra Way…………………………...$372,700

11602 Spectacular Bid Circle………………..$455,500

849 Black Arrow Drive……………………....$639,000

2052 Ever Red Court………………………..$643,400

12014 Monarchos Lane……………………...$659,100

2064 Ever Red Court………………………..$764,900

