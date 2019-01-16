This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 26–Dec. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1329 Walters Point…………………………..$240,000
1047 Walters Point…………………………..$274,000
19215 Spring Valley Road…………………...$360,000
15811 Lake Mist Drive……………………...$377,800
15750 Dawson Creek Drive………………....$405,000
288 Candletree Circle……………………….$410,000
17585 Chipped Arrow Way………………….$450,000
2524 Lakes Edge Drive……………………...$483,900
19834 Lindenmere Drive…………………....$489,900
19956 Alexandria Drive……………………...$590,000
16386 Shadow Cat Place…………………….$643,800
1575 Outrider Way…………………………..$650,000
16454 Dancing Bear Lane…………………...$743,600
80921
11266 Modern Meadow Loop……………....$308,100
11229 Modern Meadow Loop……………....$317,900
1923 Volterra Way…………………………...$372,700
11602 Spectacular Bid Circle………………..$455,500
849 Black Arrow Drive……………………....$639,000
2052 Ever Red Court………………………..$643,400
12014 Monarchos Lane……………………...$659,100
2064 Ever Red Court………………………..$764,900