This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Dec. 3-9, 2018. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17110 Snowwood Drive…………………………………...…$351,900

17040 Mountain Lake Drive…………………………....…$371,000

19463 Lindenmere Drive………………………………….…$389,900

510 Ore Cart Way…………………………………………….…$410,000

1620 Old Antlers Way……………………………………...…$475,000

1550 Old Antlers Way……………………………………...…$542,000

1327 Eagle Claw Lane………………………………………..…$587,300

1726 Catnap Lane…………………………………………….…$685,000

1172 Carnahan Court……………………………………...…$795,000

80921

12724 Rockbridge Circle…………………………………….…$413,000

2649 Crooked Vine Court………………………………...…$485,000

1055 Kelso Place……………………………………………...…$530,400

13098 Crane Canyon Loop……………………………….…$569,000

13958 Sierra Knolls Court………………………………..…$630,000

12594 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………………………..…$702,900

12527 Chatter Creek Court……………………………….…$760,500

