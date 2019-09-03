After losing the bulk of his team to graduation, Lewis-Palmer High School volleyball coach Wade Baxter is taking a sort of wait-and-see approach to this season.
“We’re not where we were,” Baxter said. “Last year, we out-talented everybody. This year, we will have to gut it out.”
Baxter is in his third season as the Rangers’ coach. He has been involved with the program since the early 200os and has been a part of five Class 4A state championships (2013-14, 2016-18) and two other teams that lost in the state finals.
Six of his players from last year’s 28-1 team are competing at the Division I college level this fall.
“Defense will carry us this year,” Baxter said. “We don’t have the same offensive weapons.”
Senior libero Gianna Bartalo is a four-year starter and the team leader.
“’G’ is such a motivational leader,” Baxter said. “Because of her, I don’t worry about our effort. I don’t worry about us doing the things we have to do.”
Four other letter-winners return: Danielle Norman; Michaela Recker; Alexis Williams; and Peyton Burnett.
“Dani would have been a starter our teams the previous two seasons if we weren’t so deep,” Baxter said.
Baxter believes the Rangers have the toughest schedule in 4A.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt about it,” he said. “You have our league (Pikes Peak Athletic Conference), and then you throw in non-league opponents like Grandview, Chaparral, Cherokee Trail and Valor Christian, every night is going to be a battle.”
Four of the 12 teams at last year’s 4A state tournament were from the PPAC. The others were Palmer Ridge (0-2 at state), Discovery Canyon (1-2) and Cheyenne Mountain (1-2).
Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain have combined to win the last 11 4A state championships.
“We’re even stronger than we were last year,” said Palmer Ridge second-year coach Trevor Sullivan. “Everybody we have returning, and the new girls, have put in some good effort. They are talented and they have a lot of history.”
Palmer Ridge and Discovery Canyon have qualified for the state tournament each of the last two seasons. Discovery Canyon’s tournament win last year was over Palmer Ridge.
Sullivan believes his team can advance deep into this year’s state tournament.
“We prepare for every game like it’s a state championship game,” he said. “We play in a tough conference. It’s been a challenge and it’s been a blessing.”
The Classical Academy has been knocking on the door of the 4A state tournament in recent years. It won the 4A Metro League in 2018.