A Tri-lakes area pastor and music teacher was arrested following a child exploitation investigation, according to police.

The police department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the FBI office in Colorado Springs about a former church pastor and music teacher in the area who was in communication with a couple from Mexico who were exploiting children.

On Sept. 7, police arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Shaheen in Colorado Springs.

Shaheen is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a LinkedIn profile under the same name, Shaheen was employed as the general manager of the School of Rock in northern Colorado Springs and has worked as a pastor at TimberCreek Church.