EDUCATION UPDATES
• Sarah Prater, of Monument, earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and information sciences at the University of Alabama.
• Hannah Brown, of Colorado Springs, earned a master’s degree in kinesiology and health at Miami University.
• Tucker Balman, Abigail Kugler, Kate Soto and Stephen Vaughn, all of Monument, earned at least a 3.75 GPA during the fall semester at Kansas State University.
• Holly Esposito, of Monument, was named to the fall Dean’s List at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.
• Elizabeth Devine (80921) was named to the fall Dean’s List at Cedarville University after obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher.
• Nicholas Lorenz, of Colorado Springs, was named to the fall President’s List at Bryant University in Smithfield after earning a 4.0 GPA or higher.
• Caroline Rogers, of Monument, earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Georgia Tech.