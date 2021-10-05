Safety tips for Fire Prevention Week
Tri-lakes Monument Fire Protection District Department is teaming with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” The campaign, which runs Oct. 3-9, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
TLMFPD and State Farm agent Sara Colangelo encourage residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” Colangelo donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department which included posters, promotional items, magnets and chidren’s activities.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Colangelo. “When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”
TLMFPD shared these safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:
A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out.
A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
Public invited to participate in art mural
In celebration of Arts Month 2021, the public is invited to Monument Lake to help paint a mural of the Front Range designed by local artist, Lawson Barney. Painting is every Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. starting Oct. 9 until completion.
Barney is an award-winning oil painter and muralist born and raised in Colorado Springs. Trained in classical and modern techniques, his work ranges from abstract expressionism and surrealism to renaissance and baroque reproductions. His work has been featured in local newspapers, The Denver Fine Arts and Tattoo Masquerade, Colorado Springs galleries and St. Peter’s Church in Monument.
For more information, email events@tomgov.org.
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Fair Advisory Board
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Fair Advisory Board. Applications are due Oct. 11.
The BOCC is seeking four associate members.
The El Paso County Fair Advisory Board assists with the development, management, programming, operation and maintenance of the Fair and Events Complex in Calhan. Board members also help to produce the annual County Fair.
Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Swink Hall on the El Paso County Fairgrounds, 366 10th Street, Calhan.
The volunteer application can be found at elpasoco.com and bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903-2208. Or email ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed at 719-520-6397 or emailed at volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Education updates
- Lillian Lewis, of Colorado Springs, is a member of the 850-member fall incoming class at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis.