County Commissioners recognize Healthy Together Week
The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners recently recognized Sept. 16-19 as Healthy Together Week with an official proclamation presented on behalf of the Home Front Military Network.
“Home Front Military Network helps make it easier for veterans that have a challenge in their lives find a solution,” Stan VanderWerf, the El Paso County Board of Commissioners chairman, said in a news release. “I’m glad they are here and doing what they can for our community.”
HFMN will host events during the week to bring awareness and support for the health and well-being of our military and veteran community and increase HFMN’s capacity to meet immediate and long-term needs within the community.
Healthy Together Week events include:
- Opening Reception, 5 p.m. Thursday at US Olympic & Paralympic Museum
- Pickleball Tournament, Friday through Sunday at Bear Creek Regional Park
- 5K Fun Run & Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Regional Park
- Yoga in the Park, 1 p.m. Sunday at Bear Creek Regional Park
To register for events or to learn more about HFMN, visit HomeFrontMilitaryNetwork.com or contact Jennifer Wilson at 719-577-7417.
Education updates
Nicklaus Henry, of Colorado Springs, earned the honor of High Academic Excellence from Weber State in Ogden, Utah, after maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
This fall’s incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa — a group that includes Jennifer Liu, of Colorado Springs — has yet again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average (GPA), at 3.81, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2024 and 2023 were 3.78 and 3.76, respectively. Liu is majoring in nursing.