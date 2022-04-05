Programs offer free basic tax return preparation
The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals. The Monument site is sponsored by the United Way and is manned by volunteers.
VITA/TCE services are a reliable, trusted source for preparing tax returns. All VITA/TCE volunteers who prepare returns must take and pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards. Clients are typically:
- People who generally make $58,000 or less
- Persons with disabilities; and
- Limited English-speaking taxpayers
Appointments may be made through the United Way by calling 2-1-1
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Board of Health
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Board of Health. Applications for the open position are due by April 15.
The El Paso County Board of Health is the governing body for El Paso County Public Health. The Board of Health governs the agency through the establishment of policy, approval of budgets, and appointment of the public health director.
Regular Board meetings are typically held monthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by work or executive sessions when noted on the current month’s agenda. The meetings are hosted on the first floor of the Citizens Service Center, unless otherwise indicated.
Meeting dates, times and meeting agendas are posted on El Paso County Public Health’s website, elpasocountyhealth.org. All meetings are open to the public.
The Board of Health is currently seeking one new member who represents the nonprofit, private or public education sectors.
The volunteer application can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Completed applications may be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
El Paso County CSU Extension announces goat and sheep class
Colorado State University Extension in El Paso County will hold an online class for farmers and ranchers in any Colorado county.
Goat and Sheep — Meat, Fiber and Milk — Small Ruminant Class is from 6-9:15 p.m. April 21 and will cover the basics of getting started raising goats and sheep; including supplies, health care, nutrition, and breeds to consider. Also: specific enterprise considerations such as meat, fiber, and milk production; and if time allows, weed & fire mitigation using your goat herd.
Register at epcextension.eventbrite.com.
FBI Denver announces summer teen programs
The FBI Denver Field Office will be hosting a few programs for high school teens this summer.
FBI Denver conducts Teen Academies annually across Colorado and Wyoming. Teen Academies are one-day events where attendees learn about FBI career options, hear a case presentation, participate in interactive Evidence Response and SWAT demonstrations and learn about online safety. This year’s locations are:
- Casper, Wyo. – June 11
- Cheyenne, Wyo. – July 9
- Durango, Colo. – Sept. 17
Each session can accommodate 30-40 participants. Applications and deadlines for the Teen Academies can be found on the FBI Denver’s website: fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/community-outreach.
FBI Denver also will offer Cybersecurity Teen Boot Camps in Denver, June 21 and July 19. During each 5-hour session, attendees will hear presentations on cyber security/privacy and have hands-on training with a MacBook Pro, virtual Windows 10 PC, iPhone 11 and a Google Pixel phone. Each session will be limited to 10 students.
The Cybersecurity Teen Boot Camp will be held at the FBI building in Denver and will be facilitated by FBI Denver Chief Security Officer Michael Mercer, who has more than 13 years of experience in cybersecurity and privacy.
If you are interested in participating, email Community Outreach Specialist Leah Hapner at dn_outreach@fbi.gov with the following information by May 27:
- Name
- Birthdate
- School Name
- 2021-2022 grade/year in school
- Contact email (ensure email address will be accessible during the summer)
- Phone number
Credit Union of Colorado Foundation announces scholarships
The application for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships is open through April 15 for students from around the state. The foundation will provide a $5,000 scholarship to 10 students, for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2022/2023 school year.
“The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation is proud to celebrate our ninth year of providing financial support to college students from communities throughout Colorado,” says Kamela Pancroft, board chair of the foundation. “We want every Coloradan to be able to achieve their dreams – and continuing education is a key factor to becoming a lifelong learner. The quality of students who apply for our scholarships is outstanding. Each applicant showcases their personal commitment to volunteerism and the goals they’ve set to impact society and their community.”
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year. For more information and access to this year’s application, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.