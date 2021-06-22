Integrity Bank & Trust sponsors Monument Hill Kiwanis Independence Day parade
Brett Wysss, president and CEO of Integrity Bank & Trust, presented a check for $5,000 to Jack Fry, president of the Monument Hill Kiwanis at the club’s June 12 meeting.
Integrity Bank & Trust has been primary sponsor of the Kiwanis Independence Day Parade for many years. In keeping with the family nature of the of the parade, Wyss brought members of his family to help present the donation.The parade has been held annually since the 1970s, except for 2020, when the parade was held virtually on the Miwanis website, MHKiwanis.org.
This year’s parade will be held Saturday, July 3, as part of the Tri-Lakes Independence Day celebration. Parade organizers are expecting a large crowd.
Education updates
- Eden Bonser, of Palmer Lake, was named to the spring Semester Honors at Edgewood College in Madison, Wis., after earning a 3.5 GPA.
- Anna Cole, of Colorado Springs, was recently inducted into the Wheaton College (Ill.) Scholastic Honor Society. Cole was recognized for excellence in international relations and music.
- Katie Doiron, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University in Ohio.
- Holly Esposito, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.
- Cora Ferguson, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. Ferguson attended Discovery Canyon High School.
- Tibor Hegedus, Claire Nichols, Hannah O’Connell and Magdalen Owens, all of Colorado Springs, Austin Kimsey, of Lakspur, and Jenna Mcgann and Jack Seymour, both of Monument, were named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Alabama.
- Austin Jones, of Monument, earned the distinction of the spring Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
- Vrushali Patel, of Colorado Springs, will attend New York Institute of Technology in fall 2021. Patel plans to study in the life sciences/osteopathic medicine program.
Nominations open for county Veteran of the Year
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more info, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.