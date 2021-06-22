Brett Wysss, president and CEO of Integrity Bank & Trust, presented a check for $5,000 to Jack Fry, president of the Monument Hill Kiwanis at the club’s June 12 meeting. Presentors shown are, from left: Elin Wyss (6), Truett Wyss (10), Maren Wyss (12), Brett Wyss, MHKC Parade Director Al Fritts, and MHKC President Jack Fry.