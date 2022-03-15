Education updates
- The following area residents were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas: Makayla Boekes, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Torrie Brodish, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Emma Franzen, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Aubrey Huffman, of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madeleine Huffman of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madilyn Martinez, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sarah Miller, of Monument (80132), a student in theRobbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Isabella Prosceno, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Lindsey Purdham, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sam Watson, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the College of Arts & Science; and Braden West, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business.
- The following Tri-Lakes area residents were named to the dean’s list at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif: McKenzie Elliott, of Colorado Springs (80921), majoring in Design; Abigail Goosen, of Colorado Springs (80921), majoring in Journalism & Integrated Media; Matthew Hickerson, of Colorado Springs (80921), majoring in Business Administration; Alissa Hiramine, of Colorado Springs (80908), majoring in Political Science; Faith McAllister, of Monument (80132), majoring in Mathematics.
- Hunter Caldwell, of Larkspur, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Caldwell was initiated at Montana State University.
- The University of Wyoming announced Lauren C. Hamilton, of Monument, earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree at the completion of the summer 2021 semester.
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Planning Commission
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Planning Commission. Applications are due by March 31.
The planning commission is currently seeking one regular member.
The planning commission reviews planning petitions and makes recommendations to the BOCC on land use requests, and prepares a master plan for unincorporated areas of the county. The commission consists of nine members appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms. Associate members may also be appointed for one-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms, except for associate members who may be reappointed for an indefinite number of terms.
Commission meetings are 9 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month in the secondfloor hearing room at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Volunteers sought for El Paso County Community Corrections Board
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners seeks community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications for the open position are due by March 31. The Corrections Board is seeking one Citizen at Large Member to fill a three-year term, at which time an additional term would be considered.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants, and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on other community corrections matters.
The Corrections Board is comprised of the following members or their representative: District Attorney, Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer, Manager of Parole Operations, Deputy State Public Defender, District Court Judge, El Paso County Court representative, Police Office representative, Teller County representative, a mental health representative, and six citizen-at-large representatives. All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 12:15 p.m., either virtually or at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs. Additionally, board members individually review and ballot on approximately 22 cases each week.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
