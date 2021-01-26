EDUCATION UPDATES
- Megan Manst (80132) was named to the fall Dean’s List at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. The learning behavior specialist major earned at least a 3.5 GPA.
- Ashlee Sample, of Monument, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
- Sophia Artley, of Monument, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., after earning a 3.5 GPA.
- Anna Grace Senneff, of Monument, was named to fall Dean’s List at Iowa State University, thanks to earning at least a 3.5 GPA.