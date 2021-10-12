Laura Hale named director of sales and marketing at Jackson Creek Senior Living
Jackson Creek Senior Living has selected longtime community team member Laura Hale to serve as its director of sales and marketing.
Hale has been a Colorado resident since 2006 and holds an associate of secretarial science degree. She started her career in senior care nine years ago as a skilled nursing concierge. Later, she joined the Jackson Creek team as a move-in coordinator and eventually transitioned to a sales associate role.
Having worked at Jackson Creek since it opened, Hale said she is looking forward to applying the skills and knowledge she has gained to her new role as head of sales and marketing.
“Others may describe their job using business terms, but for me, it’s more about serving others,” Hale said in a statement. “The highlight of my day is being able to offer advice to families and their loved ones searching for the perfect community to call home.”
Colorado high school seniors encouraged to apply for Daniels Scholarship
Applications for the nationally recognized Daniels Scholarship Program are available for high school seniors in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Interested students should visit DanielsFund.org and apply by 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
Now in its 21st year, the program has provided more than $220 million in undergraduate scholarships to about 4,600 students. The goal of the program is to help each Daniels Scholar thrive through college and earn a degree.
The Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year college scholarship that is unique to each student and varies depending on their Expected Family Contribution and their choice of school. The scholarship pays up to $25,000 per year toward the student’s unmet need, after applying their EFC, other scholarships and financial aid.
Daniels Scholars may attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States. Eligibility requirements:
- Be a senior graduating during the 2021-2022 academic year from a school in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming.
- Be a current resident of one of these four states and a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.
- Earn a minimum 3.0 high school GPA (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
- Earn a minimum SAT Math score of 490 and a minimum Evidence-Based Reading and Writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.
- The applicant’s parent or legal guardian must have an Adjusted Gross Income of $85,000 or less on the 2020 tax return in which the applicant appears. For claimed dependents beyond the applicant, there is an allowance for an additional $5,000 for each dependent or $15,000 for each additional dependent in college full-time.
Education updates
- Quinton Robinson, of Colorado Springs, has enrolled in the fall 2021 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Robinson is undeclared.