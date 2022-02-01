Education updates
- Brody Gish, of Colorado Springs, was named to Buena Vista University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. The university is in Storm Lake, Iowa.
- Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc., named Lillian Lewis and Blake Raphael, both of Colorado Springs, to its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
- The following students were naamed to The Citadel’s fall 2021 Dean’s List: Patrick Kenny, of Monument; and Daniel Shapiro of Colorado Springs. Both Kenny and Shapiro also were awarded gold star recognition for achiving a grad point average of 3.7 or higher. The Citadel is in Charleston, S.C.
- Kailee Sunada, of Colorado Springs, a senior nursing major at College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Neb., was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll.
- Bjorn Schuepbach, of Monument, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Connecticut College in New London, Conn.
- Stephen Astor, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. for the fall 2021 semester.
- The following students were named to Iowa State University’s fall 2021 Dean’s List: Mackenzie Kait Dudevoir, of Colorado Springs, a fourth-year student majoring in marketing; and Liam Hayden Young, of Colorado Springs, a fourth-year student majoring in mechanical engineering.
- Jaedyn Ryba, of Colorado Springs (80921), was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Dean’s List for the fall semester of 2021. The university is in Harrogate, Tenn.
- Kennedy Shelley, of Colorado Springs, a Lewis-Palmer High School graduate, was named to the fall 202 College of Education Dean’s List at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill. Shelley is a Bilingual/ESL major.
- Carsyn Hamstra, of Colorado Springs, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Hamstra is a senior majoring in nursing.
- Ruthie Fox, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at Ouichia Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark.
- Cora Ferguson, of Colorado Springs, was named to St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The university is in Canton, N.Y.
- Kenneth Jeffries, of Colorado Springs, was named to Quinnipiac University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. The university is in Hamden, Conn.
- The following students were named to the University of Iowa Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester: Jennifer Liu, of Colorado Springs, a first-year student majoring in nursing; Aleksandra Olesiak of Colorado Springs, a Human Physiology in her third year; and Lydia Rose, of Colorado Springs, a music major in her fourth year.
- The following students earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2021: Darby Frederick, of Colorado Springs, earned a Master of Science, Information Technology; Wendy Martin, of Colorado Springs, earned a Master of Science, Transformational Leadership; and Durrell Stone, of Colorado Springs, earned an Associate of Arts degree.
- The following students were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2021 semester: Bri Beard, of Monument, Master of Business Administration; Miquela Black, of Monument, Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood; Jamie Flanigan, of Colorado Springs, Master of Business Administration; Kristine Guy, of Monument, Bachelor of Arts in History; Kelsey Horn, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood, Magna Cum Laude; and Cassandra Lewis, of Colorado Springs, Bachelor of Arts in English.
- The University of Wisconsin-Madison recognized the following local students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year: Natalie Unger, of Colorado Springs School of Human Ecology, Dean’s High Honors; and Evan Weatherby, of Monumetn, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
- Matthew Depner, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Washburn University Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The university is in Topeka, Kansas.
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club now accepting 2022 grant applications
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2022 is available through March 15 at tlwc.net.
Organizations eligible to apply for a grant — a maximum of $2,000 — include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area.
The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, Monumental Impact, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
Children’s Literacy Center seeks students and volunteers
If you have a student in the Tri-Lakes area who is a struggling reader, Children’s Literacy Center can help. CLC was founded in 1993 by the Colorado Springs Junior League, and provides a one-to-one tutoring program designed for students in grades 1-6 who are reading below their grade level. Results from organization assessments indicate 95% of students have shown marked improvement in their reading after completing 12 weeks in the program.
CLC provides this service at no cost to parents. CLC relies on volunteers to tutor students. No prior teaching experience is needed and training is provided.
If you are interested in enrolling a student or becoming a tutor, visit childrensliteracycenter.org or call 719-471-8672.
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Citizen Review Panel
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Review Panel. Applications are due by Feb. 11.
The CRP is currently seeking five citizens to serve as volunteer panel members.
The BOCC established the El Paso County Department of Human Services Citizen Review Panel as an advisory board pursuant to serve as an extension and continuation of the complaint process established through the County Department of Human Services Quality Assurance Program. It also provides a forum for the discussion of unresolved consumer concerns regarding the conduct of County Department of Human Services employees involved in Dependency and Neglect (child welfare) cases.
CRP members must be representative of the community, have demonstrable personal or professional knowledge and experience with children, and not be employees or agents of the State of Colorado or the county. At least one member of the CRP must be the parent of a minor child at the time of his or her appointment to serve on the panel.
The CRP meets three times annually, at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of April, August, and December, and on an as-needed basis, at the Department of Human Services, Community Conference Room 3032, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs. Due to COVID-19, the meetings are being held virtually.
The application is located at elpasoco.com and can be accessed by clicking on the “Volunteer Boards” link. Applicants are asked to reference the board and position they wish to represent and include an address and phone number. Send completed applications and letters of interest and/or resumes to ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
CSPD seeking volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Unit is seeking volunteers to help provide support and critical resources to crime victims. Applications are due March 7.
The unit provides services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights Act.
Those selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 72 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting March 21. The academy is comprised of four-hour classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources and VAU operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the CSPD.
Complete the application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment in the training academy.