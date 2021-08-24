PPLD searching for new board member
Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is seeking applications to fill a vacancy by Jan. 1.
Members of PPLD’s Board of Trustees are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board.
Trustees serve without remuneration and must live within the Library District’s service area. They are limited to two 5-year terms.
Responsibilities include attending regular board and committee meetings, following bylaws, serving as a community liaison, appointing and evaluating the performance of the Library’s Chief Librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the annual budget, among other duties.
Applications are due 11:59 p.m. Sept. 12 and must be completed and submitted online. For more information, visit ppld.org/BOT.
All applicants are asked to attend the Board of Trustees’ monthly public meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Penrose Library in Colorado Springs. A reception will follow the meeting, in which applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.
Education updates
Charles Cooper, of Colorado Springs, graduated with a master’s degree from Troy University in Troy, Ala.
Cara Feller, Camry Harris and Laura Still, both of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring Dean’s List at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.
Kristina Koch, of Monument, graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy from The College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota.