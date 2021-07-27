Lewis-Palmer alumni compete in Myrtle Beach Marathon
Air Force Capt. Ethan Hollenbach of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Robert LaPorta of Denver, both 2012 graduates of Lewis-Palmer High School, completed the Myrtle Beach Marathon in May after training separately for four months.
Hollenbach completed the 26.2-mile course with a time of 3:57, and LaPorta completed it in 3:34, while their families in Monument watched their race progress online.
The friends’ finishes put them in the top tier of their under-30 men’s age group. It was the first marathon for both. Both plan on racing again in the Colfax Marathon in Denver in October.
“It was easier than I thought and thankfully we ran it before it got too hot and humid by the beach,” Hollenbach said.
LaPorta said, “It was great to feel the thrill of competition again!”
Both men are former LPHS varsity athletes — Hollenbach in basketball and track and field, and LaPorta in lacrosse and football.
Hollenbach is a flight test engineer for the Air Force in Oklahoma, and LaPorta works in Process Automation at Deloitte in Denver.
Wounded veteran receives keys to mortgage-free home
Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation recognized combat-wounded veteran William “Jaye” VanBoening during a presentation July 21 at the Golf Club at Bear Dance in Larkspur. He was presented the ceremonial key to his mortgage-free home in honor of his military service during Military Consumer Month.
The retired sergeant was a motor transportation operator who was stationed at Fort Carson in the 360th Transportation Company during his 15-month deployment to Iraq. He also served two deployments to Afghanistan, Pech River Valley, Korengal Valley and Waterpur Valley.
VanBoening was honorably discharged in 2014.
An artist, he plans to open a nonprofit to hold events, workshops and art exhibitions to raise awareness and funds to donate to organizations such as Military Warriors Support Foundation.
Since 2012, Wells Fargo has donated more than 400 homes, valued at over $60 million, for veterans and Gold Star families in all 50 states. There are more than 600 children living in homes donated through this program.
Education updates
- Anders Arneson, Maya Eaton, Melody Fike, Kristine Guy, Brooke Hoglin, Sam Hough, Jackson Hurford-Reynolds, Robert Kaylor, Katie Kuss, Rebecca Miller, Erin Naumann, Braedan O’Neil, Sara Oliver and Layla Pruitt, all of Monument; Austin Sack and Bobby Swift, both of Larkspur; and Shanna Smith, of Palmer Lake, were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Northern Colorado.
- Miquela Black, Kate Devine, Erik Halenkamp, Katie Johnson, Alison Langenkamp, Melissa McDaniel, Tiana Perez and Mia Scott, all of Monument, and Samantha Heppenstall, of Larkspur, were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Northern Colorado.
- Riley Colby, Caroline Giusti, Katie Schneweis and Tucker Smith, all of Monument, were named to the spring Honor Roll at the University of Kansas.
- Anna Mei-Ern Cole, of Colorado Springs, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in international relations and music from Wheaton College in Illinois.
- Heather Holman (80919) graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology (N.Y.) with a bachelor of science in applied mathematics.