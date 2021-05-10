Meeting to discuss union of fire districts
The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and Donald Wescott Fire District Boards of Directors will hold a special joint work session at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at to discuss possible options for unification of the two Fire Districts. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 2nd St., Monument (80132).
This meeting is subject to current COVID restrictions. It will also be broadcast via the Tri-Lakes Monument video-conferencing system. Log-in information for the public is via Zoom using this link: https://bit.ly/3uq9Yhi. Meeting ID: 890 8472 5010, Passcode: 092082.
According to a news release, unifying these fire districts “would create a new regional fire protection and emergency services agency serving the Tri-Lakes and Wescott districts. ... Formal unification would integrate administrative, training, fire prevention, and other critical internal support functions to support field operations.”
• • •
Pickleball tournament to be held in Monument
The Mine of Monument (formerly Nova Sports) is holding a round-robin pickleball tournament May 15-16. The facility is located at 1808 Woodmoor Drive in Monument.
The tournament is for different levels. The $10 entry fee will be used as part of a donation to Tri-Lakes Cares.
The tournament starts at 10 a.m. May 15 and continues at 1:30 p.m. May 16.
Prizes from local businesses will be given to the tournament’s top winners.
• • •
Nominations open for county Veteran of the Year
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30.
Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.
• • •
Volunteers needed for county corrections board
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications are due May 14.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on work release and other community corrections matters in the Fourth Judicial District.
All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets on the second Wednesday of the month at noon, either virtually or at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs.
Additionally, board members individually review and vote on about 22 cases each week.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
• • •
Education updates
The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, has selected Katie Doiron, of Monument, as a 2021 Corns Business and Entrepreneurial Scholar. At OWU, Doiron is planning to major in Finance Economics.
Tristan Kreb (80921) and Chase Walkes (80132) were set to graduate this past weekend from Chadron State College in Nebraska with a bachelor of science and bachelor of arts, respectively.
University of Arkansas at Little Rock sophomore Brianna Ridings, of Colorado Springs, was named to the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team in recognition of her efforts both in the swimming pool and in the classroom. Ridings shows off impressive marks in the classroom as well, with a 3.86 GPA. On top of her academic success, Ridings was a finalist for Little Rock at the championships this year.