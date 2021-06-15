El Paso County Housing Authority wins award
El Paso County Housing Authority has been awarded the National Association of Local Housing Finance Agencies Single-Family Excellence Award for their efforts related to the development of the Turnkey Plus Program, according to a news release.
With basic changes to its predecessor, the Turnkey Program, this reimagined program provides down-payment assistance to moderate income qualifiers with self-sustaining funding. The program is financed completely through revolving Housing Trust Fund dollars managed by EPCHA. No tax dollar or bond dollar goes to funding this new program.
Since Feb. 15, 2019, the Turnkey Plus Program by the EPCHA has offered a $5,523,735 in down payment assistance to 424 El Paso County homeowners.
YMCA earns 4-star rating for seventh consecutive year
The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region’s strong commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.
This is the seventh consecutive time that the Y has earned this top distinction. Only 8% of Charity Navigator’s rated organizations have received a four-star rating for seven consecutive years.
Education updates
- Michela Argue and Kyn-Amy Chan, both of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Iowa. Argue (bachelor of science in neuroscience) and Chan (bachelor of business administration in accounting), of Colorado Springs, also graduated from the school.
- Emily Cook (bachelor of arts in psychology, magna cum laude) and Drake Wilson (bachelor of science in mathematics) graduated from Gonzaga University.
- Kylee Crews, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at St. Cloud University in Minnesota.
- Madison Mufich, of Larkspur, and Jonathan Padrnos, Kathleen Smith and Drake Wilson, all of Monument, were named to the Dean’s List at Gonzaga University.
- Hannah Pennison, of Palmer Lake, recently graduated with a bachelor of arts in English from Colorado College.
- Mackenzie Pepper, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind.
- Nathaniel Raymond, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y.
- Caitlin Vaillencourt, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Valdosta State University in Georgia.
- Emma Ward, of Colorado Springs, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Samford University in Alabama, after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
County seeking volunteers for advisory board
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications due June 18.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program under what conditions an offender can participate in a program and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on other community corrections matters in the Fourth Judicial District.
The Corrections Board is comprised of the following members or their representative: District Attorney, Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer, Manager of Parole Operations, Deputy State Public Defender, District Court Judge, El Paso County Court representative, Police Office representative, Teller County representative, a mental health representative and six citizen-at-large representatives. All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets on the second Wednesday of the month at noon, either virtually or at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs. Additionally, board members individually review and ballot on about 22 cases each week.
The Corrections Board is seeking one Citizen at Large Member to fill a vacated term until Dec. 1, at which time an additional term would be considered.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Volunteers needed for county Board of Adjustment
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Board of Adjustment. Applications are due June 21.
The Board of Adjustment is currently seeking one regular member.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code. Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations or other development requirements.
The board consists of four regular members and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms and are limited to two full consecutive terms; associate members are appointed for one-year terms and may be reappointed for up to a maximum of six consecutive terms.
Board meetings are held on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Hall Hearing Room, 200 S. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Nominations open for county Veteran of the Year
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more info, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.