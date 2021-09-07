PPLD searching for new board member
Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is seeking applications to fill a vacancy by Jan. 1.
Trustee Cathy Grossman’s final term of volunteer service ends Dec. 31.
Trustees are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board.
Trustees serve without remuneration and must live within the library district’s service area. They are limited to two five-year terms.
Responsibilities include attending board and committee meetings, following bylaws, serving as a community liaison, appointing and evaluating the performance of the library’s chief librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the annual budget, among other duties.
Applications are due Sept. 12 and must be completed and submitted online.
For more information, visit ppld.org/BOT.
All applicants are asked to attend the Board of Trustees’ monthly public meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Penrose Library.
A reception will follow the meeting, in which applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.
• • •
Education updates
Spencer Hammond, Paige Hansen, Christopher Kinnaird, Noah Maughan, Kate McDowell, all of Colorado Springs, and Tristan Gearhart and Mia O’Neal, both of Monument, started as first-year college students at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
Paige Perret, of Colorado Springs, was named to the summer Dean’s List at Valdosta State University in Georgia.