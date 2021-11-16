Call for nominations for Communities Working Together Award
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments will recognize an individual in the region who has demonstrated leadership and an outstanding ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve our region with the Communities Working Together Award.
Details on the nomination and approval process can be found at ppacg.org/communities-working-together.
The award was inspired by former PPACG Board member and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who passed away in August 2020.
The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Levy exhibited, such as listening to all sides, working toward a consensus and always extending a hand to grow the entire region.
The Inaugural Communities Working Together Award was issued to former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen for his regionally focused leadership and his exceptional commitment to the Pikes Peak Region.
Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser law firm is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000.
In a news release, the law firm said it was “proud to announce they’ve increased their commitment to the local community by offering more in scholarships.”
First place is $3,000, followed by $2,000 and $1,000 for second and third, respectively.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
To qualify, applicants must be a high school senior in the southern Colorado area who is planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications are due Feb. 25. Winners will be announced on March 25.
Applications must include student’s name, email address and phone number. They may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.