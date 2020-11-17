EL PASO COUNTY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR HIGHWAY ADVISORY COMMISSION
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the county’s Highway Advisory Commission. Applications due Nov. 20.
The commission reviews and comments on issues relating to the management and operation of the Transportation Division and makes recommendations to the BOCC and the Department of Public Works. Highway Advisory Commissioners must demonstrate an active interest in the goals and objectives of the Transportation Division and be willing to work with other members to achieve the goals and objectives and help resolve problems.
The commission consists of nine members who are appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms. Five members represent each of the county commissioner districts, with the remaining members representing the county at-large. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are currently being held virtually due to COVID precautions on the third Wednesday, bi-monthly at 9 a.m. The meetings are held in January, February, and then, every other month (April, June, August, October and December).
Applications are being accepted for one at-large member and one associate member and one District 5 representative who lives in that district.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.