VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board. Applications are due April 16.
The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the Community Services Block Grant program in the county, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the BOCC.
The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September and December from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second Friday of the month. Meetings are currently being held over an online platform, which will continue for the foreseeable future.
The CSBG Advisory Board is currently seeking one new member. This member must be from the low-income sector.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
100+ WOMEN WHO CARE MEETING SET
The 100+ Women Who Care Tri-Lakes bi-annual meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 21.
100+ Women is committed to contributing $100 two times a year to local Tri-Lakes charities, in hopes of positively impacting the communities by allowing the organization to give up to $20,000 annually.
“Together we can make a difference that we can see!” the organization said in a statement. “Big impact, without a big commitment.”
For more information, visit: 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
CREDIT UNION OF COLORADO FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIPS
Applications are being accepted for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships through April 15 for students from around the state.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students – for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021-22 school year.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For more information, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS TO HOST ANNUAL MEETING
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting its annual membership meeting at 9:30 a.m. April 24 via Zoom. Community members are invited to attend.
As part of the yearly meeting, the organization will feature National Social Studies Council President Anton Schulzki in a presentation called Civic Education and Rebuilding Trust in Our Democracy. Schulzki has been an educator in Colorado Springs for over 35 years, dedicating his life and work to enlighten future voters so they may make an educated decision to participate in our democracy.
For the last decade, Schulzki has lent his spare time working with the Colorado Council for the Social Studies and the National Council for the Social Studies. His Social Studies peers elected him in 2019 to serve as President of NCSS beginning in July. He is the current president-elect of NCSS.
After the presentation, the meeting will focus on League business, including a review of the League action over the last year and a preview of the year to come.
Register at LWVPPR.org.
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization empowering voters and defending democracy.