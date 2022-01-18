Education updates
- Justin Anderson, a Junior Sport Management major from Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
- Tanner Ausec, of Colorado Springs, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewhater Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. Ausec, who is studying mathematics, is also among the university’s scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 school year. He won the C/K Flanagan Scholarship; Chancellor Scholars, the school announced last week.
- Sophia Bains, of Monument (80132), made the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn.
- Bobbie Bourg, of Palmer Lake (80133), and Nicholas Phelps, of Colorado Springs (80921), were named to the Fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.
- Ally DeLange, of Monument, was named to the Mount Marty University Fall 2021 Dean’s List. The university is in Yankton, S.D.
- Sarah Gaines, of Colorado Springs, was named to Alma College Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Term. The college is in Alma, Mich.
- Jackson Lennon, of Colorado Springs, was named to the College of the Holy Cross Fall 2021 Dean’s List. A member of the Class of 2025, Lennon has not yet declared a major. The college is in Worcester, Mass.
- Christopher Lundy, of Monument, graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M. in fall 2021.
- Paige Perret, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Ga.
- Lauren Neas, of Colorado Springs, and Emily Plott, of Monument, were named to Fall 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas. Neas is a senior majoring in Financial Management. Plott is a senior Nursing major.
- Kaylie Wonase, of Monument, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club now accepting 2022 grant applications
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2022 is available Jan. 15 through March 15 on the club’s website, tlwc.net.
Organizations eligible to apply for a grant — a maximum of $2,000 — include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area. The application package includes instructions as well as other important qualifying information.
The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, Monumental Impact, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
Registration open for science and engineering fair
The 65th Pikes Peak Regional Science & Engineering Fair to be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 is open to all students in grades 6-12 in Elbert, El Paso, Park and Teller counties. Registration is open through Jan. 20. A public open house, either in-person or virtual, will be held Feb. 26 following judging — check pprsef.org for details. Awards will be announced March 1.
Children’s Literacy Center seeks students and volunteers
If you have a student in the Tri-Lakes area who is a struggling reader, Children’s Literacy Center can help. CLC was founded in 1993 by the Colorado Springs Junior League, and provides a one-to-one tutoring program designed for students in grades 1-6 who are reading below their grade level. Results from organization assessments indicate 95% of students have shown marked improvement in their reading after completing 12 weeks in the program.
CLC is able to provide this service at no cost to parents. CLC relies on volunteers, from the community to tutor students. No prior teaching experience is needed and training is provided.
If you are interested in enrolling a student or becoming a tutor, visit childrensliteracycenter.org or call 719-471-8672.
Volunteers sought for El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Innovation and Technology Committee. Applications are due by Jan. 25.
The Innovation and Technology Committee is currently seeking one member representing the Field of Academia with interest in the mission and goals of the ITC.
The mission of the ITC is to focus on the future of county government, offer guidance on how new and future technology may impact services of El Paso County in an efficient, cost-effective, and responsible manner, identify current trends and innovations occurring in counties nationwide, and use a data driven approach to research and assess the viability of implementing new innovations and ideas in the county.
The ITC is composed of nine voting members representing a cross section of the community who have working knowledge of developing technologies and innovation processes. Board meetings are the first Thursday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m., virtually due to COVID precautions.
The volunteer application can be accessed at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Citizen Review Panel
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Review Panel. Applications are due by Feb. 11.
The CRP is currently seeking five citizens to serve as volunteer panel members.
The BOCC established the El Paso County Department of Human Services Citizen Review Panel as an advisory board pursuant to serve as an extension and continuation of the complaint process established through the County Department of Human Services Quality Assurance Program. It also provides a forum for the discussion of unresolved consumer concerns regarding the conduct of County Department of Human Services employees involved in Dependency and Neglect (child welfare) cases.
CRP members must be representative of the community, have demonstrable personal or professional knowledge and experience with children, and not be employees or agents of the State of Colorado or the county. At least one member of the CRP must be the parent of a minor child at the time of his or her appointment to serve on the panel.
The CRP meets three times annually, at 3:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of April, August, and December, and on an as-needed basis, at the Department of Human Services, Community Conference Room 3032, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, Colorado Springs. Due to COVID-19, the meetings are being held virtually.
The volunteer application is located at elpasoco.com and can be accessed by clicking on the “Volunteer Boards” link. Applicants are asked to reference the board and position they wish to represent and include an address and phone number. Send completed applications and letters of interest and/or resumes to ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
CSPD seeking volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Unit is seeking volunteers to help provide support and critical resources to crime victims. Applications are due March 7.
- The unit provides services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights Act. Some of the services include:
- Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24 hours a day, 7 days a week on-call victim assistance)
- Information on the Colorado’s Victim Rights Act Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund
- Referrals to community agencies and resources
- Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system
- Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency
- Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders
Those selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 72 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting March 21. The academy is comprised of four-hour classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources and VAU operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the CSPD.
Complete the application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment in the training academy.
