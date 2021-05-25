EDUCATION UPDATES
Veronica A. Schermerhorn, of Monument, graduated earlier this month from Hastings College in Hastings, Neb. She earned a degree in health communication.
Elly Carlson (80921) was named to the spring Dean’s List at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn., after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
Shima Kim Oanh Noga, of the U.S. Air Force Academy, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Amanda Callahan (associate of arts) and Juan B. Ramirez-Sanchez (bachelor of science in business administration), both of Colorado Springs, earned degrees from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Jillian McGann, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at the University of Mississippi after earning a GPA between 3.5-3.74.
Aidan McGonagle, of Monument, was named to the spring Honor Roll at Hesston College in Kansas, thanks to earning a GPA between 3.5 and 3.89.
LARKSPUR FIREFIGHTERS TESTED IN MASS CASUALTY EXERCISE
Larkspur firefighters and other Douglas County responders tested their ability to respond to a mass casualty incident in an exercise at the Renaissance Festival grounds May 17.
The drill simulated a severe tornado striking a fictional city and tested responders’ abilities to work together under the difficult conditions of a large disaster.
“Some incidents, like wildfires, are both high risk and of high frequency, which means they happen a lot,” Fire Chief Stuart Mills said in a statement prior to the event. “We train for wildfire all the time, but we also have to be ready for those low-frequency, high risk situations, the ones that are rare, like a tornado.”
Responders from Larkspur, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire, Air-Life and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Castle Rock Fire Douglas County OEM, National Guard, Trauma and Emergency services from Castle Rock Hospital were scheduled to participate. They practiced search and rescue, emergency medicine and other skills during the two-hour exercise.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30. Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.