PALMER RIDGE STUDENT EARNS GIRL SCOUT GOLD AWARD
Monument’s Zoe Johnson was among 16 girls in Colorado who earned the distinction of Gold Award Girl Scout — the organization’s highest honor — after taking action to address issues facing their communities. The Palmer Ridge student created a handbook and video, titled “More Than Just Horsing Around: Basics of Equine Care and Safety,” about horse care and safety to educate new or inexperienced horse owners, as well as barn staff at summer camps. The video can be found on YouTube at bit.ly/39u10Id.