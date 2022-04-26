Black Forest Arts and Craft Guild 58th annual Spring Show
The nonprofit Black Forest Arts and Craft Guild 58th annual Spring Show will be Wednesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 1 at Black Forest Community Center, 12530 Black Forest Road.
Hours are 4-7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Artisans will sell their work, including fine arts, handcrafted and decorative gifts, and culinary delights in a boutique setting.
Admission is free. Non-perishable food donations will be collected at the show to support local food banks. No strollers are allowed.
Info: bfacg.org.
9 new CASA volunteers sworn in
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region swore in nine new volunteers as officers of the court by 4th Judicial District Judge William Bain during a swearing-in ceremony at the El Paso County Courthouse April 19.
They are: David Ewing, Sherri Hamilton, Kathy Latzke, Laura Moore, Kimberly Muszynski, Jake Ridderhoff, Mollie Tom, Shanise Watkins and Karen Wilson.
These volunteers completed 30 hours of training and they are now Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) who will be appointed to open Dependency & Neglect cases by a judge so that they may advocate for the best interest of abused or neglected children. These volunteers will be a steady and trusted presence for children who, due to no fault of their own, must navigate the child welfare system.
In a 12-month period, there are about 900 kids in the Pikes Peak Region who need a CASA volunteer. More volunteers are needed. Anyone in the community who is interested in changing the life of a child is invited to attend an upcoming Volunteer Information Session:
• Info Session (in-person), noon-1 p.m., May 4
• Info Session (virtual) – noon-1 p.m., May 17
To RSVP for either session, visit casappr.org/volunteer.
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is a 501©(3) charitable organization founded in 1989 as a local program of the National CASA Association. Serving El Paso and Teller counties, the organization’s core mission is to recruit, train, and support citizen volunteers in its Dependency & Neglect program to provide a voice and advocate for victims of child abuse and neglect.
The nonprofit also operates a Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time program, Milton Foster Children’s Fund, The Hanger, and Children & Families in Transition. With 340 volunteers who put in roughly 14,000 hours in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region provided advocates for 600 children and served a total of 1,340 children in three programs.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeks language interpreter volunteers
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Language Services Volunteer Unit is seeking individuals to join our team of dedicated volunteers. The LSVU is comprised of citizen volunteers who work alongside the staff of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Specific areas of service include the following:
Provide accurate, literal, and timely translation of verbal, written, and audio communications occurring between Sheriff’s Office personnel and non-English speaking individuals
Attend position-related training
Instruct and advise Sheriff’s Office personnel in the language services function, its availability, coordination, and utilization capabilities
Complete written translation projects of some of the standard forms utilized in the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office
Applications are available online to print at bit.ly/3lp91mE and should be mailed or delivered to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Program Coordinator, Laurie Thomas, 27 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or emailed to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22.
For more information about the LSVU, visit epcsheriffsoffice.com or contact Deputy Edwin Kohl at Edwinkohl@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7182, ext 40075.
Applications being accepted for Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy
The Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announce the 7th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy.
The Academy provides young adults with a unique opportunity to learn about the operations of regional law enforcement agencies in El Paso County. The CSPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are the host agencies for this four-day class. Courses include SWAT, K-9, Explosives Unit, criminal investigations, drone presentation, search and rescue, and negotiator training.
The Academy will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 13-16, at Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy, 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs (80909).
Interested applicants must be between the ages of 13-17, must be El Paso County residents and currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a school in El Paso County. Applications must be printed, completed and received by 3 p.m. May 9. Note: the “Academy Participation Liability Waiver and Indemnification Agreement” must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public. Notary Public services for the Teen Academy may be obtained at any CSPD police station at no cost. For additional information, contact CSPD SRO Langlais at 719-499-6128 or EPSO SRO Adkisson at 719-208-1397.
Application Link: coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/pikes-peak-regional-law-enforcement-teen-academy.
Submit completed applications to:
Colorado Springs Police Department
ATTN: SRO Unit
4110 Tutt Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Video Highlights from the 2021 Teen Academy: vimeo.com/695784803
Free French classes for kids
Madame Barbara will be offering free classes at:
Library 21C at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, ppld.librarymarket.com/live-inside-french-music-lingua
East Library at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, ppld.librarymarket.com/french-music-lingua
Info: springsfrench.com/free