EDUCATION UPDATES
- Ashley Abbink (80921), Frank Buchman (80132), Nathaniel Marken (80921) and Miranda McCauley (80921) were named to the spring Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., after earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
- Kevin Eells. of Monument, was among nearly 200 Canisius College (Buffalo, N.Y.) students who participated in Virtual Service Week 2021. Eells is from the class of 2022 and pursuing a degree in Psychology. Service Week included virtual and in-person engagement activities and each day centered around a different theme. Among those themes represented during Virtual Service Week: racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability and issues surrounding borders and migration.
- Paul Gershom Tillotson III, of Monument, was among 3,512 students who recently graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Tillotson earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering.
- Hannah Mitchell, of Colorado Springs, graduated from the University of Tampa. She earned a bachelor of science degrees in criminology and criminal justice.
- Sarah Gaines, of Colorado Springs, was among the Alma College (Mich.) students who made an impressive showing at the 2021 Model United Nations (MUN) regional and national conferences. The Model UN team competed at the annual National MUN Conference in March and won two “outstanding delegation” awards, the highest honor at the event. Gaines was part of the school’s Kenya delegation.
- Evan Gall, of Palmer Lake, was named to the spring Dean’s List at State Technical College of Missouri after earning a GPA between 3.5 and 4.0.
- Aileena Schlauch, of Monument, recently graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in community and family services.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for its annual Veteran of the Year Award.
A veteran from El Paso County is honored each year for their exemplary military service and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans and our community. Previous award recipients include Nanette Brédé Mueller, Duane K.L. France, Victor M. Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez.
To be eligible for this award, nominees must be honorably discharged or retired from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including the Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marines, and must reside in the county.
For more information, visit bit.ly/33lcMAh.
Nominations are due June 30.
Email completed forms at vet@elpasoco.com, fax at 719-520-7751 or drop off at El Paso County Veteran Services, 5850 Championship View, Suite 130, Colorado Springs 80922.