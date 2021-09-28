Jackson Creek Senior Living names new executive director
Jackson Creek Senior Living has selected Cindy Batey to serve as the community’s executive director. Batey will oversee operations for Jackson Creek’s 137 independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments.
Batey is a Monument native who has spent more than 33 years in the senior housing industry working at various communities throughout Colorado Springs and Denver. During her career, Batey has gotten to know hundreds of senior residents, learning their unique personalities and preferences and helping them make the most of every day.
In her new role, Batey says she is looking forward to building strong relationships with Jackson Creek residents and their families and working with community team members to provide them with the best possible services and care.
Public invited to participate in art mural
In celebration of Arts Month 2021, the public is invited to Monument Lake to help paint a mural of the Front Range designed by local artist, Lawson Barney. Painting is every Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. starting Oct. 9 until completion.
Barney is an award-winning oil painter and muralist born and raised in Colorado Springs. Trained in classical and modern techniques, his work ranges from abstract expressionism and surrealism to renaissance and baroque reproductions. His work has been featured in local newspapers, The Denver Fine Arts and Tattoo Masquerade, Colorado Springs galleries and St. Peter’s Church in Monument.
For more information, email events@tomgov.org.
Safety tips for Fire Prevention Week
Tri-lakes Monument Fire Protection District Department is teaming with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign, Oct. 3-9, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
TLMFPD and State Farm agent Sara Colangelo encourage all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme. Colangelo recently donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department which included posters, promotional items, magnets and chidren’s activities.
“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Colangelo. “When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”
TLMFPD shared these safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:
A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911, and stay out.
A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.