MVEA’S OPERATION ROUND UP OFFERS HELP IN WAKE OF COVID-19
Through the generosity of Mountain View Electricbo Association, Inc., members who round up their electric bill to the nearest dollar, MVEA is able to give back to the co-op community each year through Operation Round Up.
This community-focused program, unique to electric co-ops, assists charitable organizations, community needs and MVEA co-op members, who have suffered from loss, personal disaster or medical emergencies.
COVID-19 has left many of MVEA’s members struggling to make ends meet. One of the purposes of the Operation Round Up program is serving the needs of MVEA members dealing with catastrophic situations.
MVEA members facing hardships may apply for up to $3,500 once in a 12-month period from the Operation Round Up Fund.
Applications can be found at mvea.coop/round-up.
EL PASO COUNTY SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on its Community Corrections Board. Applications are due Oct. 30.
The corrections board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program, what conditions an offender can participate in a program and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility.
The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on work release and other community corrections matters in the district.
The corrections board is seeking one citizen at-large member.
The board meets at noon on the second Wednesday every month, either virtually or at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, 80903 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
‘PAINT THE PARK’ SET FOR OCT. 23
A dual-purpose community project recognizing October as Arts Awareness Month and officially announcing plans for an upgrade to the Monument Skate Park is set for Oct. 23. The all-day “Paint the Park” event, which will feature the painting of a mural selected by the Town of Monument (from art submitted by Monument native Sarah Searle) along with a merch giveaway, including “deck toss” at 4 p.m., happens at the park on Beacon Lite Street near Serranos Coffee. For more info, call 719-213-8800.
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Danielle Bullock, of Colorado Springs, joins the second class of founders in the new Master of Business Creation program this fall semester for the 2020-21 academic year in the Department of Entrepreneurship & Strategy at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business. The program is offered in partnership with the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute. Bullock is one of 18 founders who have launched 15 companies, ranging from luxury skincare and building sanitation to a portable baby bed serving refugee families and outdoor enthusiasts. All have already made progress in starting their companies and are looking to grow sales and attract investors, among other goals.