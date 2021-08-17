081821-tr-briefs1

First place winner at Taste of Douglas County chef cook-off, Diver scallops by Mike Van Trabert, chef at The Old Stone Church in Castle Rock. Photo taken in 2015.

 Teresa Farney/The Gazette file

Taste of Douglas County

Mike Boyle, host of the Mike Boyle Restaurant Show and organizer of the Taste of Douglas County event, is back with his popular feeding frenzy from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Douglas County fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock.

Some of the eateries taking part are Viewhouse Restaurants, Pegasus, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Dairy Queen, John Holly’s Asian Bistro, Purgatory Cellars, and Cuba, Cuba. There will be plenty of seating, tastings and live entertainment in the indoor, air-conditioned building. Free parking.

Cost is $10 in advance and $20 at the door, free for children ages 3 and under.

Tickets available at tasteofdouglascounty.com.

