Free Christmas concert at St. Peter Catholic Church
Join vocalist J.J. Kaelin, violinist Theresa Phillips, cellist Pam Chaddon and pianist Robert Lambrech for the O Holy Night annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument.
Enjoy traditional, classic and contemporary holiday favorites, carols, fiddling, a sing-a-long and more. This concert is free and open to the public.
Donations will benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, a community-supported resource center that provides critical resources in northern El Paso Country through emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs.
Info: petertherock.org/o-holy-night-christmas-concert-2021.html.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeking victim assistance volunteers
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Victim Assistance program is seeking highly motivated individuals to join its team. The program is composed of citizen volunteers who work alongside the staff of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Volunteer victim advocates will help provide emotional support, short-term crisis intervention, community referrals and resources to victims of crime. Volunteers assist staff advocates to ensure 24-hour coverage, seven days a week within unincorporated areas of El Paso County.
“If you have ever thought about serving others,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, “please consider joining our team of volunteers.”
The 12-week Training Academy starts March 21, two nights per week, tentatively on Monday and Thursday evenings.
Applications are available online at bit.ly/3lp91mE and should be mailed or delivered to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Program Coordinator Laurie Thomas at 27 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They can also be emailed to LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 16.
For more information, contact Thomas, the program coordinator, by email or at 719-520-7216.
Also visit epcsheriffsoffice.com or contact David Rodriguez at DavidRodriguez@elpasoco.com or 719-520-7237 for more information.
Education updates
Hannah Hill, of Monument, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Hill was initiated at University of Montana.
Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser law firm is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000.
First place is $3,000, followed by $2,000 and $1,000 for second and third, respectively. Applications are due Feb. 25.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
Applicants must be a high school senior in the southern Colorado area who is planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.