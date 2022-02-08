Education updates
- Brianna Ridings, of Colorado Springs, is a member of the University of Arkansas Little Rock swimming and diving team that has been selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as a Scholar All-American Team, as announced by the organization on Jan. 24. The program posted a team average GPA of 3.43 in the fall to earn the honor.
- The following area students were named to Augustana University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List: Lukas Spencer, of Colorado Springs; and Aubrey Surage, of Monument. The university is in Sioux Falls, S.D.
- The following students were named to Avila University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List: Matthew Toman and Thomas Toman, both of Colorado Springs. The university is in Kansas City, Mo.
- The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Central College in Pella, Iowa: Brooklynn Cassens and Hallie Uhlig, both of Colorado Springs.
- Concordia University, in Seward, Neb., named the following area students to its honors list for the Fall 2021 semester: Greta Corneliusen, of Colorado Springs (80921); and Cade Kleckner, of Colorado Springs (80921).
- Eden Bonser, of Palmer Lake, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Edgewood College, Madison, Wisc.
- The following students received honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta: Carina D’Angelo, of Colorado Springs, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors; and Austin Jones, of Monument, made the Dean’s List.
- The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2021: Mollie Albanesi, of Monument; Gideon Davis, of Colorado Springs; and Stephen Sabish, of Colorado Springs. The university is in Spokane, Wash.
- The following students earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas: Tucker Balman, Kayli Ecklund, Abigail Kugler, Stephen Vaughn, and Sarah Wright, all of Monument; and Kristen Roberts of Sedalia.
- Matthew Carpenter, of Colorado Springs, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. Carpenter is a Professional Flight major.
- Molly Guiberson, of Colorado Springs (80921) was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list. Guiberson is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Data Analytics, History, at the Oxford, Ohio university.
- The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2021 semester: Christina Bomberg, of Colorado Springs (High Honors); and Amelia Weldon, of Colorado Springs (Honors). The university is in Durham, N.H.
- Teller Daniel Wilson, of Colorado Springs, was named to the South Dakota State University fall 2021 Dean’s List. The university is in Brookings, S.D.
- Evan Gail, of Palmer Lake, was named to the Dean’s List at State Technical College of Missouri, in Linn, Mo., for the fall 2021 semester.
- Jadie DeLange, of Monument, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D.
- The following students were named to the Wheaton College Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Caleb Grotelueschen, of Colorado Springs (80921); Collin Kemp, of Larkspur (80118); Rebecca Losey, of Colorado Springs (80921); and Brooke Sweatman, of Monument (80132). The college is in Wheaton, Ill.
Jackson Creek Senior Living to Host Lunch & Learn Feb. 17
In “Getting to Know the Hearts of Jackson Creek Senior Living,” representatives from Jackson Creek will deliver a free informational session for seniors and families interested in learning more about this 137-apartment retirement community and senior living services in general. The informational presentation will be held at 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Light lunch and refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call 719-725-6060.
Guests will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by some of the community directors, including the executive director and the directors of assisted living, memory care, and culinary services. Chef Michael Longo will also conduct a dessert demonstration, which is sure to be a treat.
Jackson Creek Senior Living was designed to meet the growing need for senior housing and health care in El Paso County. The community is managed by WellAge, a respected Colorado-based senior care management company.
For more information about Jackson Creek Senior Living, call 719-725-6060 or visit JacksonCreekSeniorLiving.com.
Tri-Lakes Women’s Club now accepting 2022 grant applications
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2022 is available through March 15 at tlwc.net.
Organizations eligible to apply for a grant — a maximum of $2,000 — include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area.
The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, Monumental Impact, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
CSPD seeking volunteers for Victim Advocacy Unit
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Unit is seeking volunteers to help provide support and critical resources to crime victims. Applications are due March 7.
The unit provides services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights Act.
Those selected to become a VAU volunteer will be provided 72 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting March 21. The academy is comprised of four-hour classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including crisis intervention, community resources and VAU operations. Students will also gain a general understanding on the various units and functions of the CSPD.
Complete the application at springscaps.org. All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment in the training academy.