Education updates
- Amelie Pachter, of Monument, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 semester at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Mich. She is majoring in Architecture.
- Serene Wood, of Colorado Springs (80921), was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Fall 2021 semester. Wood is in the computer science program.
Volunteers sought for El Paso County Community Corrections Board
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners seeks community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications for the open position are due by March 31. The Corrections Board is seeking one Citizen at Large Member to fill a three-year term, at which time an additional term would be considered.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants, and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on other community corrections matters.
The Corrections Board is comprised of the following members or their representative: District Attorney, Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer, Manager of Parole Operations, Deputy State Public Defender, District Court Judge, El Paso County Court representative, Police Office representative, Teller County representative, a mental health representative, and six citizen-at-large representatives. All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 12:15 p.m., either virtually or at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs. Additionally, board members individually review and ballot on approximately 22 cases each week.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to:
Board of El Paso County Commissioners
Attn: Ingrid Mobley
200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208
Applications may also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.