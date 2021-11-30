Volunteers needed for Citizen Outreach Group
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group. Applications are due Dec. 8.
The Citizen Outreach Group serves as a committee to review and assess the progress of the County Strategic Plan, the County’s Five Year Financial Roadmap, and the activity of the Public Safety tax, in an effort to provide the BOCC and County Administration with updates and recommendations.
The group consists of 11 members: one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts, and six at-large representatives. District and at-large members serve for three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.
COG meetings are held several times a year at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Colorado Springs law firm announces scholarships
Heuser & Heuser law firm is accepting applications for scholarship offers worth up to $3,000.
First place is $3,000, followed by $2,000 and $1,000 for second and third, respectively. Applications are due Feb. 25.
Applicants are asked to write an essay of no less than 1,000 words applying their wit and best critical thinking skills to this problem: “How would you change, or improve, the educational system in our country so that it might serve as a model for the rest of the world?”
Applicants must be a high school senior in the southern Colorado area who is planning to enter college, trade school or the military.
Applications may be mailed to: Heuser Scholarship, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. They may also be emailed to info@heuserlaw.com.