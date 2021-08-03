Education updates
Matthew Bingman, of Larkspur, Preston Foster and Ashley McCray, both of Monument, and Kuriko Stoddard and Drew Wichert, both of Colorado Springs, were named to the spring Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Kevin Eells, of Monument, was named to the spring Dean’s List at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y.
Amanda Emerson, of Monument, graduated with a bachelor of science in computer engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Julia Paschal, of Monument, was earned spring Dean’s List honors at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass.
Taste of Douglas County
Mike Boyle, host of the Mike Boyle Restaurant Show and organizer of the Taste of Douglas County event, is back with his popular feeding frenzy at the Douglas County fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Some of the eateries taking part are Viewhouse Restaurants, Pegasus, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Dairy Queen, John Holly’s Asian Bistro, Purgatory Cellars, and Cuba, Cuba. There will be plenty of seating, tastings and live entertainment in the indoor, air-conditioned building. Free parking.
Cost is $10 in advance and $20 at the door, free for children 3 and under.
Tickets available at tasteofdouglascounty.com.