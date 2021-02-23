EDUCATION UPDATES
• Kenna Roewer, of Monument, was named to the fall Dean’s List at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.
• Jared Goad (80921) earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Wichita State University in Kansas.
TRI-LAKES WOMEN’S CLUB GRANT PROCESS OPENS
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s grant application for 2021 will be available until March 31 at the nonprofit’s website, tlwc.net.
Organizations eligible to apply include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area.
The application package includes instructions as well as other qualifying information.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations