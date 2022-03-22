FBI Denver announces summer teen programs
The FBI Denver Field Office will be hosting a few programs for high school teens this summer.
FBI Denver conducts Teen Academies annually across Colorado and Wyoming. Teen Academies are one-day events where attendees learn about FBI career options, hear a case presentation, participate in interactive Evidence Response and SWAT demonstrations and learn about online safety. These are this year’s locations:
- Casper, Wyo. – June 11
- Cheyenne, Wyo. – July 9
- Durango, Colo. – Sept. 17
Each session can accommodate 30-40 participants. Applications and deadlines for the Teen Academies can be found on the FBI Denver’s website: fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/community-outreach.
FBI Denver also will offer Cybersecurity Teen Boot Camps in Denver, June 21 and July 19. During each 5-hour session, attendees will hear presentations on cyber security/privacy and have hands-on training with a MacBook Pro, virtual Windows 10 PC, iPhone 11 and a Google Pixel phone. Each session will be limited to 10 students.
The Cybersecurity Teen Boot Camp will be held at the FBI building in Denver and will be facilitated by FBI Denver Chief Security Officer Michael Mercer, who has more than 13 years of experience in cybersecurity and privacy.
If you are interested in participating, email Community Outreach Specialist Leah Hapner at dn_outreach@fbi.gov with the following information by May 27:
- Name
- Birthdate
- School Name
- 2021-2022 grade/year in school
- Contact email (ensure email address will be accessible during the summer)
- Phone number
Education updates
- Molly Robinson, a native of Colorado Springs, was recently initiated into the Colorado Christian University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
- Marson Mulvin, of Larkspur, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill. Mulvin is a sophomore majoring in Theatre Design/Technology.
- Wichita State University has announced that David J. Kanaby, of Colorado Springs, was named to the dean’s honor roll for fall 2021. The university is in Wichita, Kansas.
Credit Union of Colorado Foundation announces scholarships
The application for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships is open through April 15 for students from around the state. The foundation will provide a $5,000 scholarship to 10 students, for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2022/2023 school year.
“The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation is proud to celebrate our ninth year of providing financial support to college students from communities throughout Colorado,” says Kamela Pancroft, board chair of the foundation. “We want every Coloradan to be able to achieve their dreams – and continuing education is a key factor to becoming a lifelong learner. The quality of students who apply for our scholarships is outstanding. Each applicant showcases their personal commitment to volunteerism and the goals they’ve set to impact society and their community.”
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year. For more information and access to this year’s application, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
Volunteers needed for El Paso County Planning Commission
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Planning Commission. Applications are due by March 31.
The planning commission is currently seeking one regular member.
The planning commission reviews planning petitions and makes recommendations to the BOCC on land use requests, and prepares a master plan for unincorporated areas of the county. The commission consists of nine members appointed by the BOCC for three-year terms. Associate members may also be appointed for one-year terms. Terms are limited to two full consecutive terms, except for associate members who may be reappointed for an indefinite number of terms.
Commission meetings are 9 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month in the secondfloor hearing room at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Colorado Springs.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Applications may be faxed 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
Volunteers sought for El Paso County Community Corrections Board
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners seeks community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Corrections Board. Applications for the open position are due by March 31. The Corrections Board is seeking one Citizen at Large Member to fill a three-year term, at which time an additional term would be considered.
The Community Corrections Board determines which offenders can safely be placed in the community, who can operate a community corrections program under what conditions an offender can participate in a program, and the standards by which a service provider can operate a facility. The board also monitors programs in the Fourth Judicial District, oversees compliance with state and local standards, recommends contracts and reception of grants, and advises the El Paso County Board of Commissioners on other community corrections matters.
The Corrections Board is comprised of the following members or their representative: District Attorney, Sheriff, Chief Probation Officer, Manager of Parole Operations, Deputy State Public Defender, District Court Judge, El Paso County Court representative, Police Office representative, Teller County representative, a mental health representative, and six citizen-at-large representatives. All representatives are indefinite positions, except for the citizen-at-large positions, which are appointed for three-year terms and are limited to serving two consecutive terms.
The board meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 12:15 p.m., either virtually or at the Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, Meeting Room AB, Colorado Springs. Additionally, board members individually review and ballot on approximately 22 cases each week.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Applications may be faxed 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.