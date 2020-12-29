WINTER HOBBY WINE COMPETITION
Do you make your own wine? Are you interested entering your wine in a competition to get valuable feedback on your wines from an experienced judging panel? Enter your best homemade wines in the El Paso County Winter Hobby Wine Competition.
Entries must be submitted by Feb. 1; cost is $10 per entry. Participants must register online and complete the entry form at communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition then drop off their wines at Fermentations Home Winemaking and Homebrew Center, located at 5765 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs.
Wine categories and more information can be found on the website.
A Wine Tasting Event and Awards Reception will be held on Feb. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Bear Creek Nature Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event may be revised (virtual wine tasting and award ceremony) or canceled.
All proceeds from the competition and reception will go to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a 501©3 organization, and will support environmental education programs in El Paso County.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY JUVENILE COMMUNITY REVIEW BOARD
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking a member of the El Paso County Bar Association to serve on the El Paso County Juvenile Community Review Board. Applications are due Jan. 18.
The 11-member board reviews case files of juveniles and makes decisions regarding residential community placement. Nine members are nominated for indefinite terms and two community-at-large members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms.
Board meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. in the Russel Professional Building, 105 E. Vermijo Ave., Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
Send completed applications to Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs 80903; or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Matthew Murphy, of Elbert, was named to the University of Nebraska’s Honors List for the fall 2020 semester.