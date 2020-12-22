EL PASO COUNTY’S 3RD ANNUAL WINTER HOBBY WINE COMPETITION
If you make your own wine and are interested entering your creation into a competition to get feedback from an experienced judging panel, consider entering your best homemade wines in the El Paso County Winter Hobby Wine Competition.
All entries must be submitted by Feb. 1; cost is $10 per entry. Participants must register online and complete the entry form on the website, then drop off their wines at Fermentations Home Winemaking and Homebrew Center, located at 5765 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs.
A Wine Tasting Event and Awards Reception will be held on Feb. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Bear Creek Nature Center in Colorado Springs. Due to the pandemic, this event may be revised (virtual wine tasting and award ceremony) or canceled.
All proceeds go to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, a nonprofit organization, and will support environmental education programs in El Paso County.
Website: https://communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition/
Questions: 719-520-6977
EDUCATION UPDATES
• Evan Gall, of Palmer Lake, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Missouri, after earning a GPA between 3.5 and 4.0.
• Sarah Miller, of Monument, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
• Paul Kinsey, of Colorado Springs, earned a master’s degree in business administration at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.
• Jillian McGann, of Monument, was named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.