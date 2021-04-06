VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EL PASO COUNTY ADVISORY BOARD
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Services Block Grant Advisory Board. Applications are due April 16.
The role of the El Paso County CSBG Advisory Board is to participate actively in the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) program in El Paso County, serving low-income communities and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms; members are limited to two full consecutive terms.
Commission meetings are held quarterly; March, June, September and December from 2-3:30 p.m. on the second Friday of the month. Meetings are currently being held over an online platform in lieu of in-person, and this will continue to occur for the foreseeable future.
The Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Advisory Board is currently seeking one new member. This member must be from the low-income sector.
The volunteer application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer.
VOLUNTEERS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP
Registration is open for the public to participate in the Pikes Peak Great American Cleanup event beginning at 9 a.m. April 24. Volunteers may select from 20 sites throughout the region to clean parks, trails and waterways.
These events are part of the 5th annual Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners, a community effort among the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, Colorado Springs Utilities, City of Fountain, City of Manitou Springs, and the Town of Monument.
In 2019, 1,139 volunteers removed 24,280 pounds of trash from 30 locations throughout the Pikes Peak region in the Great American Cleanup events.
Please respect others and wear a mask when not able to maintain a six-foot distance from others. Nitrile work gloves and trash bags will be provided, but participants should plan ahead by wearing durable shoes or boots and work gloves. Participants under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.
Register at gacppp.com.
For more information, contact Jennifer Cummings at 719-520-7806 or jennifercummings@elpasoco.com.
100+ WOMEN WHO CARE MEETING SET
The 100+ Women Who Care Tri-Lakes bi-annual meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 21.
100+ Women is committed to contributing $100 two times a year to local Tri-Lakes charities, in hopes of positively impacting the communities by allowing the organization to give up to $20,000 annually.
“Together we can make a difference that we can see!” the organization said in a statement. “Big impact, without a big commitment.”
For more information, visit: 100womenwhocaretrilakes.com.
CREDIT UNION OF COLORADO FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIPS
Applications are being accepted for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships through April 15 for students from around the state.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students – for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021-22 school year.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For more information, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.