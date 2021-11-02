Education updates
- Bodie Banks (pre-business), Maren Busath (nursing), Samantha Everton (English), Ryan Howard (pre-business), Peter Wilhelm (mechanical engineering) and Morgan Willard (pre-nursing) have enrolled at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Busath and Everton are from Monument, while Banks, Howard, Whihelm and Willard are from Colorado Springs.
Volunteer needed for El Paso County Board of Adjustment
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the Board of Adjustment. Applications are due Nov. 12.
The Board of Adjustment is seeking one regular member.
The Board of Adjustment hears and decides on issues of physical variances related to the county zoning code. Variance requests may include changes to dimensions, structural location, bulk limitations or other development requirements.
The board consists of four regular members and several associate members who vote on a rotating basis. Regular members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners for three-year terms and are limited to two full consecutive terms, associate members are appointed for one-year terms and may be reappointed for up to a maximum of six consecutive terms.
Board meetings are held at 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Centennial Hall Hearing Room, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs.
The application can be found at bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer. Send completed applications to: Board of El Paso County Commissioners, Attn: Ingrid Mobley, 200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208 or ingridmobley@elpasoco.com.
Applications can also be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.
MVEA announces contest for high school students
Mountain View Electric Association has announced a contest opportunity for high school sophomores and juniors to be entered to win an all-expenses-paid youth leadership trip.
Top-placed applicants will receive either a trip to Washington D.C., with more than 1,800 students from across the U.S. for the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour, or will be invited to the Colorado Electric Education Institute’s Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp in the mountains outside of Steamboat Springs. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for the Washington trip. Both trips will take place in the summer of 2022.
Visit mvea.coop/essay-contest for contest qualifications and to complete an application. Youth Leadership Trip entries are due Nov. 11.
Contact Erica Meyer at 719-494-2654 or erica.m@mvea.coop with questions.